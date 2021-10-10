NJ worker critically hurt in 3-story elevator shaft fall — police

ELMWOOD PARK — A construction worker was critically injured in a three-story fall down an elevator shaft at a New Jersey construction site, authorities said.

Chief Michael Foligno of the Elmwood Park police department said the 23-year-old man was working at the top of the elevator shaft being built in a new apartment building at about 11 a.m. Saturday when he fell to the bottom, NJ.com reported.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with internal injuries and bleeding from the head as well as internal pain, Foligno said.

He was listed in critical but stable condition and was to undergo additional medical tests, he said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was summoned and the job site has been shut down pending their investigation, Foligno said.

Police are also investigating.

