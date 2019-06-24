NJ woman stabs and kills identical twin sister, police say

CAMDEN — A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with stabbing and killing her identical twin sister on Saturday.

Amanda Ramirez was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, following the death of Anna Ramirez, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.

Camden County Police responded to reports of an unconscious female on East State Street at the Centennial Village Apartments after 5:30 a.m. on June 22.

Officers found the Anna Ramirez, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Amanda Ramirez was taken to Camden County jail, pending a pretrial detention hearing, Colalillo said.

The investigation is ongoing. There was no word from police on Monday about possible motive or other details in the case.

