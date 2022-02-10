NJ woman refuses emergency first aid care, saying ‘No Jews’ (Opinion)

With the large Orthodox Jewish population in Lakewood, it’s no news to anybody that every once in a while the ugly seeds of anti-Semitism are going to be sown. Lakewood is no stranger to anti-Semitic incidents. But then again, we’ve all seen a resurgence of anti-Semitic incidents all over this country.

Now there’s your basic, casual, garden variety hate-and then there’s a real hate: COMMITTMENT.

The kind that runs through the very blood in your veins. The kind that cannot be eradicated.

You must be very committed to hatred of Jews to actually refuse help from them when you call for emergency medical care, but The Lakewood Scoop is reporting that that’s exactly what happened in a case in Lakewood where Jewish first-aid volunteers showed up to assist a woman in need.

According to the report, the woman refused to be helped by these volunteers saying, “not with you guys; no Jews!”

And boy was she angry. And she must have been angrier than physically hurt.

The report describes the tantrum that ensued when those volunteers then called for back up and — lo and behold — an ambulance from Robert Wood Johnson showed up with two EMTs who were also — you can’t make this up — also Jewish!

Now what do you do?

You’ve painted yourself into a corner here. It sounds like the woman made a commitment that she definitely couldn’t back out of. So, what are you do? Just lie there until a non-Jew shows up?

The report doesn’t explain exactly why or how the woman relented, but she eventually was transported to the hospital by Jews. I’m wondering if any Jewish doctors showed up to try to treat whatever the medical condition it was. Would she refuse that, too? Or at that point, with no other options, would she eventually give in?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

