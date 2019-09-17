NJ woman missing after mansion fire — Ex-con arrested with her Jeep

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — Police are looking for 65-year-old woman after her million-dollar home burned to the ground last week and the violent ex-con she lived with turned up in North Jersey with her car and several shotguns, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 6,000-square-foot house at 86 Wickapecko Drive about 7:32 a.m. Thursday. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Jacquelin Terruli, 65, who has been missing since a Sept. 12, 2019, fire at her Ocean Township home. (Wanamassa Fire Co.)

Authorities said the residents could not be found. But the male resident, 49-year-old Ronald Teschner, was found the next day in Paterson.

Police arrested Teschner and charged him with illegal possession of firearms that police said were in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee that belonged to Jacquelin Terrulli.

The Jeep belonging to Jacquelin Terruli, 65, who has been missing since a Sept. 12, 2019, fire at her Ocean Township home. (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

Terrulli has not been found.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire. Teschner has not been charged in her disappearance.

Teschner has an extensive criminal record stretching back to the 1980s.

Ronald Teschner lived with Jacquelin Terruli, 65, who has been missing since a Sept. 12, 2019, fire at their Ocean Township home. (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

In 2006 he faced 24 charges, the most serious of which included rape and child endangerment. Those charges were dropped a year later when he took a plea deal that sentenced him to 11 years in prison after admitting that he broke into his wife’s home in order to harm her.

In that case, he also admitted leading Wayne police on a high-speed chase, injuring another driver whose car he hit.

He also admitted that while in custody, he punched a window at police headquarters, causing a nail from the window to cut a cop’s neck. And he also admitted that he tried to influence a witness to concoct an alibi for him.

He also copped pleas to possession of ketamine and cocaine, court records show.

In 2004, he received three years of probation on drug charges in Morris County.

In 2001, he was received two years of probation on drug charges in Bergen County.

In 1993, he was sentenced to seven years in prison on conspiracy charges in Morris County in a plea deal that dismissed two dozen charges of theft, burglary, criminal mischief and interception of emergency communications.

Monmouth County prosecutors say anyone with information about the fire or Terrulli's whereabouts to call their detectives at 800-533-7443 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-671-4400.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.