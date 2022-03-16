NJ woman killed in truck crash on Route 46

ROXBURY — A 25-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she drove into the side of a tractor-trailer pulling out of a gas station on Route 46.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the truck was completely in the eastbound lanes in front of the Citgo station at Phillips Way when the SUV driven by Jennifer Gorgas, 25, of Netcong, hit the side of the truck.

Caroll said the woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Carroll. The driver of the truck was not injured or charged.

A man who heard the impact of the crash told TAPinto Roxbury that there was no sound of squealing brakes beforehand.

According to Gorgas' Facebook page, she was a legal assistant at Cocca & Cutinello in Morristown.

Moment of silence at Township Council meeting

Carroll asked anyone with information about the crash to the Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or Roxbury Police at 973-448-2100.

Roxbury Mayor Jim Rilee called for a moment of silence in honor of Gorgas at Tuesday night's Township Council meeting, according to TAPinto Roxbury. She attended Roxbury Township schools, according to the mayor.

The crash was the second in Roxbury Township this year, according to State Police statistics.

