NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens.
Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation
Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, had been involved in a large fight at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30 p.m., police said. She then got into her car, drove toward a crowd of teens at the other end of the parking, went over a curb and struck three girls, ages 13, 15 and 16, police said.
Police said Rodriguez-Green tried to leave the complex but ultimately was arrested.
She was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and numerous motor vehicle violations.
She is being held at the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
