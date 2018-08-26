SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A Jersey City woman was medevaced to a local hospital after crashing a go-kart into the track wall

Seaside Heights police Detective Steve Korman said the 21-year-old was riding the go-kart at Breakwater Beach around 5:15 p.m. and initially tended to by Casino Pier first responders, having passed out after the crash. She was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center due to her injuries. Korman did not provide details about the woman's injury or her name.

Her condition was not known on Sunday morning.

The go-kart and track were inspected by the state Amusement Ride Safety Unit and put back into service, according to Korman.

According to the Casino Pier website the go-karts at Breakwater Beach go no more than 14 mph. Drivers operate their own kart with a steering wheel, gas pedal and brake and are not allowed to bump or drive dangerously around the track.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ