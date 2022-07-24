DUMONT — A 79-year-old woman is dead after being attacked by a man with a fire poker, according to prosecutors.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said that the victim was found in her Dumont home at 124 New Milford Avenue across from Dumont High School shortly before midnight on Saturday. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

Dumont police responded to a 911 call reporting the attack, Musella said. The call included that the woman had been struck by the fire poker by a 40-year-old man.

First responders identified the victim as Linda Maupai, The Daily Voice reported.

The outlet also reported that the accused attacker was Patrick Maupai, the victim's 40-year-old son. Maupai reportedly made the 911 call and admitted to striking his mother in the head with the fire poker.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or the attacker and would not release further information. The death is being investigated as a homicide, Musella said.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.