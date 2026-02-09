Like you, I’ve been watching the thermometer, willing the worst of this brutal winter to be behind us. We endured weeks of super-cold, followed by a storm that dropped 7 inches of snow with 2 inches of sleet mixed in. Our sidewalks and driveways turned into solid ice, road shoulders loaded with glaciers, and the snow on our roofs isn’t melting off gently just yet.

New Jersey winter warm-up brings relief — and new worries

This week, though, looks different. Temps into the 40s, possibly 50s by mid next week. Every day the sun climbs a bit higher, sunsets a bit later. That slow melting we all hope for seems ready to happen. But there’s a nagging question that comes with every warm-up after a big freeze: what happens next? The answer is real for anyone with a snowy roof. Ice dams.

What ice dams are and why they cause roof leaks

An ice dam starts with a simple mismatch of temperatures on your roof. The upper sections warm enough during the day to melt snow while the lower edges stay below freezing. That meltwater trickles down and refreezes where it meets the colder roof surface. Over time, a ridge of ice builds up, trapping water behind it. Water that can’t escape back into the gutter will find its way into walls and ceilings, soaking insulation and even causing mold or mildew inside the house.

Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash loading...

A homeowner’s ice dam lesson from the ’90s

I learned about ice dams the old-fashioned way, through experience. Back in the ’90s, when I was a young homeowner, water started dripping into my son’s bedroom window. I didn’t know what was happening until my neighbor Frank, who was a home owning genius and handy with everything (every homeowner needs a Frank), explained it. We grabbed my washing machine’s hot-water hose, ran it out the window and aimed it above the gutter to melt the stubborn ice. It worked well enough that day, and I’ve remembered it every winter since. That kind of immediate fix matches what the University of Minnesota Extension suggests for short-term relief. (And they should know up there, unlike us, they are used to these long cold snaps with snow piling up on the roof.) Make channels through the dam with water on a warm day can help the trapped meltwater drain off the roof.

The long-term solution, though, isn’t about hoses or brute force. It’s about addressing the reason the roof wasn’t uniformly cold in the first place. Ice dams form because heat from the house escapes into the attic, warming parts of the roof more than others. This can be due to poor insulation, air leaks around fixtures or vents, or inadequate ventilation. The Extension puts it clearly — if heat from the interior isn’t reduced, snow melts unevenly, and ice dams are the result.

Preventing ice dams: insulation, ventilation and energy efficiency

This winter’s been harsh, and with record heating bills likely on their way after weeks of running furnaces flat out, a lot of us are thinking about energy efficiency anyway. Tackling attic insulation and sealing those little cracks where warm air leaks into the attic isn’t just about preventing ice dams. It’s also about making the house more comfortable and reducing costs. True enough, simple fixes like keeping gutters clear and removing snow from the lower roof edges can make a difference. Tools like roof rakes allow you to pull snow down from the roof’s edge from the safety of the ground.

But the real win comes from getting the roof temperatures consistent. Good insulation keeps the heat where it should be and ventilation helps the attic stay cold, minimizing the freeze-thaw cycles that make ice dams form.

So here’s where we are now. That big warm-up promises a slow melt. That’s good. But it also means we need to be paying attention. We've had mild winters in recent years and haven’t had to deal with ice dams, this might be the year you notice them. I know I’m walking the walk — roof rake at the ready, checks on insulation and air sealing on my list, and plenty of memories from that first ice dam lesson with Frank. Winter may be receding, but the work we do now can keep a little melt from turning into a much bigger problem inside the house.

