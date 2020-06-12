NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Friday – cooler this weekend

Happy Friday! I have to admit, this is a good looking weather forecast. While it's still somewhat sticky to start Friday, lower humidity will combine with sunshine and warm temperatures to make for a beautiful mid-June day. And the weekend will be cooler, but also pleasant by mid-May standards.

As of this writing Friday morning (5:15 a.m.), it is still somewhat steamy southeast of the New Jersey Turnpike, as our drier air mass has arrived slower than anticipated. Don't worry, it's coming — patchy fog and dew points near 70 will go away by about mid-morning Friday.

As humidity drops, skies will clear to sunshine for the bulk of your Friday. And it will be nice and warm, with high temperatures mainly in the lower to mid 80s. The Jersey Shore will be cooler, as a sea breeze kicks in, topping out in the 70s Friday afternoon.

A weak little secondary cold front will slip through New Jersey from Friday evening. There won't be enough lift or moisture to spawn much rain, although I can't rule out some spotty sprinkles in northern NJ. Behind the front, another push of cooler, drier air making for a comfortable Friday night. Low temperatures will average upper 50s overnight — perhaps an "open the windows" kind of night, depending on your taste.

Saturday will be about 8 to 10 degrees cooler than Friday, with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Not exactly summer-ish, but it will be a nice mid-May kind of day. Too cool for the pool or beach? Eh, debatable. We should see mostly sunny skies and dry weather all day.

Previously, we had been eyeballing a coastal low getting "stuck" just off the Jersey Shore from Sunday through about Wednesday of next week. That would introduce an easterly wind, thick clouds, and persistent showers. However, the latest guidance is suggesting that system will now stall farther south. So the Carolinas get wet. But here in New Jersey, we're now just expecting some spotty showers and clouds.

On Sunday, clouds will creep into South Jersey, while North Jersey maintains sunshine. I'm now going for a dry forecast. Although the below-normal temperatures continue, with highs only in the lower 70s.

Monday looks very similar, with mostly cloudy skies through the state, cooler-than normal temperatures in the lower 70s, and a southeasterly breeze. In addition, it looks like a few showers will bubble up into southern New Jersey too.

Cloudy skies and 70s are forecast to continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then our next pattern change will bring back warmer air and widespread rain on or about Thursday. (That forecast is volatile though, highly dependent on the exact where the aforementioned coastal low ends up and when it departs.)

Well, that'll do it for this week! Enjoy the lovely weather Friday and Saturday. And be safe and stay healthy, my friends!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.