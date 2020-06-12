Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 12, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature72° - 84°
WindsFrom the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:52a		High
Fri 2:09p		Low
Fri 8:15p		High
Sat 2:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:16a		High
Fri 1:43p		Low
Fri 7:39p		High
Sat 1:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:28a		High
Fri 1:57p		Low
Fri 7:51p		High
Sat 2:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:20a		High
Fri 1:39p		Low
Fri 7:43p		High
Sat 1:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:09a		Low
Fri 11:57a		High
Fri 5:49p		Low
Sat 12:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:57a		High
Fri 2:02p		Low
Fri 8:12p		High
Sat 2:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:31a		High
Fri 4:56p		Low
Fri 11:54p		High
Sat 5:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:23a		High
Fri 2:39p		Low
Fri 8:33p		High
Sat 2:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:38a		High
Fri 1:51p		Low
Fri 7:49p		High
Sat 1:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:55a		High
Fri 1:59p		Low
Fri 8:00p		High
Sat 2:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:45a		High
Fri 1:57p		Low
Fri 7:48p		High
Sat 2:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:32a		High
Fri 2:45p		Low
Fri 8:45p		High
Sat 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S around 5 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

