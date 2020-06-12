Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 12, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 84°
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:52a
|High
Fri 2:09p
|Low
Fri 8:15p
|High
Sat 2:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:16a
|High
Fri 1:43p
|Low
Fri 7:39p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:28a
|High
Fri 1:57p
|Low
Fri 7:51p
|High
Sat 2:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:20a
|High
Fri 1:39p
|Low
Fri 7:43p
|High
Sat 1:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:09a
|Low
Fri 11:57a
|High
Fri 5:49p
|Low
Sat 12:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:57a
|High
Fri 2:02p
|Low
Fri 8:12p
|High
Sat 2:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:31a
|High
Fri 4:56p
|Low
Fri 11:54p
|High
Sat 5:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:23a
|High
Fri 2:39p
|Low
Fri 8:33p
|High
Sat 2:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:38a
|High
Fri 1:51p
|Low
Fri 7:49p
|High
Sat 1:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:55a
|High
Fri 1:59p
|Low
Fri 8:00p
|High
Sat 2:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:45a
|High
Fri 1:57p
|Low
Fri 7:48p
|High
Sat 2:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:32a
|High
Fri 2:45p
|Low
Fri 8:45p
|High
Sat 2:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S around 5 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).