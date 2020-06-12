Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 12, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 84° Winds From the North

6 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:52a High

Fri 2:09p Low

Fri 8:15p High

Sat 2:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:16a High

Fri 1:43p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 1:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:28a High

Fri 1:57p Low

Fri 7:51p High

Sat 2:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:20a High

Fri 1:39p Low

Fri 7:43p High

Sat 1:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:09a Low

Fri 11:57a High

Fri 5:49p Low

Sat 12:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:57a High

Fri 2:02p Low

Fri 8:12p High

Sat 2:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:31a High

Fri 4:56p Low

Fri 11:54p High

Sat 5:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:23a High

Fri 2:39p Low

Fri 8:33p High

Sat 2:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:38a High

Fri 1:51p Low

Fri 7:49p High

Sat 1:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:55a High

Fri 1:59p Low

Fri 8:00p High

Sat 2:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:45a High

Fri 1:57p Low

Fri 7:48p High

Sat 2:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:32a High

Fri 2:45p Low

Fri 8:45p High

Sat 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming S around 5 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).