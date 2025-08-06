Clouds and sprinkles: Wednesday will be NJ’s most ‘blah’ day of the week
Wednesday will not only be our most 'blah' day of the week — it's the only unsettled day of this week. We have already seen some spotty sprinkles over the southern half of New Jersey, and there could be a bit more drizzle around throughout Wednesday and Wednesday night too. With lots of clouds, highs will only make it to around 80 degrees - cooler than normal for early August. Not to worry though, as sunshine returns Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels will stay nice and comfortable for a little while, although New Jersey's next heat wave is likely coming next week.
Wednesday NJ weather: Lots of clouds, occasional sprinkles
A weak storm system is passing just south of us on Wednesday. It is close enough to keep abundant clouds and an on-shore breeze over New Jersey. And it will also spit a few watches of spotty light showers our way as the day goes on.
Do not expect much in terms of raindrops here — maybe a few hundredths of an inch. In terms of timing, the best chance of sprinkles will be early and late Wednesday. In terms of geography, the most raindrops will be found to the south and along the coast. This is really our only rain chance of the week.
Because of the somewhat damp and dreary weather, temperatures will be held at bay Wednesday. Starting in the 60s and 70s, highs will only reach about 80 degrees (give or take) by the afternoon. That is decidedly below normal for early August. Humidity levels are firmly in the "moderate" category now, with dew points in the 60s.
Two more important weather-related updates for you:
1.) Canadian wildfire smoke, still there. Probably not a huge air quality concern Wednesday. And haze will be limited, because sunshine will be limited.
2.) The rip current risk at the Jersey Shore remains moderate to high, with that stiff on-shore breeze stirring things up.
The chance of a light shower will continue through Wednesday evening, likely fading after Midnight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a hint of stickiness in the air. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s or so.
Thursday NJ weather: Sunshine returns
We flip right back to picture-perfect weather on Thursday. And the beautiful forecast will hold right through the upcoming weekend.
While Thursday will start with clouds, I think skies will clear to sunshine by around midday.
Plus, humidity levels will drift downward. Just enough to take some of the "stickiness" out of the air in the late night and early morning hours.
We will still be under the influence of a general east-southeast breeze on Thursday, blowing off the ocean. That will prevent temperatures from warming up just yet. So I think high temps will reach about 80 degrees once again on Thursday.
Friday NJ weather: No complaints at all
Really nice weather will surge through the end of the workweek. Friday will be a great day to get outside.
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, relatively low humidity, and completely dry weather. High temperatures will be in the comfortably warm lower 80s.
Saturday NJ weather: Seasonably warm
We enter the second weekend of August with more good news.
The warming trend will continue Saturday, as highs push into the mid 80s across inland New Jersey. That marks a return to seasonable levels, close to the long-term average for early August.
Saturday has the makings of a beautiful summer day all around.
Sunday NJ weather: Getting hotter
Sunday looks good too. Although fair warning, it will start to get pretty hot.
Highs will push into the upper 80s or so, away from the coast. I would not be surprised to see a few spots hit 90 degrees.
Everything else stays the same for Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, dry weather, a nice breeze, and relatively low humidity.
Next week looks heat-wave-ish, with daily 90s becoming more and more likely. Along with that surge of heat will come an uptick in humidity. And probably a daily chance for a spot thunderstorm too.
The next chance of substantial, widespread rain still does not come along until the middle of next week. (And even that storm system is looking sickly and unimpressive.) The heat will probably break alongside our next next chance of rain coming along next weekend. (Of course, as I have mentioned before, long-range forecasting is tricky right now and highly dependent on what happens in the tropics.)
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.
