Another nine employers have joined New Jersey's own wall of shame.

The WALL (Workplace Accountability in Labor List), from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, now includes 129 businesses that have operated in the Garden State and have failed to keep their end of the deal with workers and state laws.

According to NJDOL, the nine new businesses (listed below) owe more than $350,000 total in unpaid wages, taxes, and fees.

Collectively, the list's 129 businesses owe $13.8 million, either directly to workers or for unpaid taxes, contributions or penalties.

Businesses posted to the WALL have had plenty of notice before reaching this point, according to officials.

"We don't want this list to get bigger. We want the list to get smaller," Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo told New Jersey 101.5 in February. "We're very proud that in New Jersey, an overwhelming majority are good employers." The businesses on the WALL range from restaurants and salons to demolition and transportation companies. All are barred from receiving a public contract of any kind, for as long as they're included on the list. Asaro-Angelo said this unfortunate distinction also serves as a public warning to prospective workers and clients — maybe these aren't businesses you'd like to work with.

Additions to the WALL: March 2024

American Fine Foods, Inc.

⚫ 2400 Morris Ave., Union

⚫ Total owed: $45,537.70

Davis-Holland Learning Center, Inc.

⚫ 1445 Cantillon Blvd., Mays Landing

⚫ Total owed: $10,668.02

Dos Santos & Sons Metal Fabrication LLC

⚫ 40 Smith St., Elizabeth

⚫ Total owed: $41,697.33

Gallmann Co., Inc.

⚫ 21 Louise Ave., West Milford

⚫ Total owed: $38,936.53

JK & Son, Inc.

⚫ 54 W. Ruby Ave., Palisades Park

⚫ Total owed: $44,337

Starparks North LLC

⚫ 100 Lincoln Avenue, Pine Beach; 136 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville

⚫ Total owed: $46,750

Steve's Lawn Care, LLC

⚫ 64 N Oak Ave., Pitman; 22 Fostertown Lane, Mullica Hill

⚫ Total owed: $43,565.10

T2M Consulting Services, Inc.

⚫ 399 Campus Dr., Somerset

⚫ Total owed: $39,365

Yaremy Shipping LLC

⚫ 90 Dayton Ave., Passaic; 231 Lincoln Ave., Teaneck

⚫ Total owed: $42,340.50

The WALL went live in September 2023. Businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.

