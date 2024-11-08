NJ voters were among the most sleep-deprived on election night

Whether you were watching the results come in for the presidential election because you were happy with how it was going or because you were dreading it, a lot of us were riding the struggle bus on Wednesday.

On the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday, we heard from people who had stayed up until around 1 a.m. to watch each state be called, but even more extreme, we heard from people who flat-out never went to bed!

They were glued to the television and then carried on with their Wednesday.

As it turns out, these people weren’t the only ones.

How late do people stay up on election night?

A survey was done by Hosting Advice to find the average time that people across the U.S. went to bed on election night, and it seems a lot of us needed an extra large coffee the next day.

The survey found the most committed state was New Hampshire. Those tireless Granite Staters stayed awake until 4:06 a.m.

Those who stayed awake the earliest were the more chilled residents of Hawaii, who went to bed at their usual 9:25 p.m., although given the significant time difference, they would have been aware of the direction of the election results by then.

As for the Garden State?

The average New Jerseyan went to bed at 01.57 a.m. on election night.

I guess that makes me average, that’s about the time I called it a night after watching the votes come in. Hopefully, you’ve been able to catch up on your sleep since.

You can see the average time for every other state here (https://www.hostingadvice.com/studies/result-restlessness/).

