UPDATE: Verizon says NJ texting issues fixed

TRENTON — Verizon Wireless customers started Tuesday with issues trying to send and receive texts.

The website DownDetector.com reported areas of New Jersey, New York and around Philadelphia having reported issues as of 8 a.m. As of 9:15 a.m., the problem was resolved, according to Verizon.

"We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored," spokesman David Weissman said in an email.

The company had not initially acknowledged any issues on its @Verizon or @VZWSupport Twitter accounts. But in response to a customer , the company said it was "currently experiencing a wireless network issue in many eastern areas."

Users in South Carolina and the southeast United States also said online they also had service issues. Many Twitter users reported issues on Tuesday morning.

More from New Jersey 101.5