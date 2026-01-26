As you have heard on the show, New Jersey government is coming after your rights as a parent.

The Democrats in Trenton are doubling down on essentially telling parents and doctors that the bureaucrats know best when it comes to your kids.

The new rules at the Department of Health pushed by former Gov. Murphy and so far ignored by the new governor, are overriding the CDC guidelines to slow the roll when it comes to shots for kids.

The new rules are so egregious it may impact you as a parent of a private school student as well.

Vaccine database, secrecy rules and fears of future mandates

There's a database component and rules that will allow essential secrecy when it comes to emergency declarations, which could lead to future lockdowns and mandates.

I've been writing and talking about this for a few months now.

The good news is that there are groups fighting back.

New Jersey attorneys file lawsuit to stop state overreach

My friends, and among the top attorneys in Jersey, John Coyle and Dana Wefer, are bringing the heat through a lawsuit that will hopefully succeed in resetting the clock on this egregious overreach.

You can help the cause by visiting the website set up to inform, educate and empower you as a New Jersey resident.

Also, check out this fantastic summary of what's going on and what we can all do to fight back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

