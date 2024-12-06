📚 Summer 2025

ATLANTIC CITY — How would you like to get an education without breaking the bank? Stockton University’s latest discount announcement, approved this week, is helping to lessen the burden.

The university is offering a 20% discount on summer tuition and fees for undergraduates choosing to live on campus at the shore. Housing is open for Kesselman Hall and Parkview Hall — both located at the Atlantic City site.

"Summer housing offers students a year-round housing option, providing a stable living environment for those who want to work, study or require consistent accommodations. Stockton provides students with a continuous home, supporting them as they build their futures,” Assistant VP for Student Living and Learning Steven Radwanski said in the release.

Summer housing is from May 15 through Aug. 9, while course registration kicks off Feb. 3.

Students choosing the summer session will have over 350 courses to choose from, while roughly 250 will be available for virtual learning, according to the university’s release.

Undergraduate in-state students will be able to save $396 — a cost of $398 per credit or a four-credit course adding up to $1,592.

More information on Stockton’s summer semester is available here.

