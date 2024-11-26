Faulty electrical system causes recall of over 145,000 vehicles
🚗 Select makes and models for Hyundai & Genesis vehicles
🚗 Over 145,000 vehicles
🚗 Expands, replaces another recall
Hyundai and Genesis drivers, don’t overlook this recall from Hyundai Motor America that heightens your risk to crash.
Over 145,000 cars are the nation are affected by this month’s recall concerning its electrical system.
“The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power,” the recall says on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.
Notification letters are expected to be mailed by Jan. 17. This latest notice expands and replaces recall 24V-204, so drivers impacted by that recall still have to get their vehicle seen by a dealer.
Dealers will do any repairs for free, which include updates to the ICCU software and replacement of the ICCU and its fuse, if needed.
SEE ALSO: Car makes and models most likely to be stolen
Hyundai customer service can be reached at 1-855-371-9460, while Genesis drivers can call customer service at 1-844-340-9741. This recall has safety issue ID 24V868000.
Impacted vehicles
2023-2024 GENESIS G80
2023-2025 GENESIS GV60
2023-2025 GENESIS GV70
2023-2025 GENESIS GV70 EV
2023-2024 GENESIS GV80 EV
2022-2024 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5
2023-2025 HYUNDAI IONIQ 6
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5
Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea