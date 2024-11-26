🚗 Select makes and models for Hyundai & Genesis vehicles

🚗 Over 145,000 vehicles

🚗 Expands, replaces another recall

Hyundai and Genesis drivers, don’t overlook this recall from Hyundai Motor America that heightens your risk to crash.

Over 145,000 cars are the nation are affected by this month’s recall concerning its electrical system.

Hyundai AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File loading...

“The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power,” the recall says on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed by Jan. 17. This latest notice expands and replaces recall 24V-204, so drivers impacted by that recall still have to get their vehicle seen by a dealer.

Genesis logo AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar loading...

Dealers will do any repairs for free, which include updates to the ICCU software and replacement of the ICCU and its fuse, if needed.

SEE ALSO: Car makes and models most likely to be stolen

Hyundai customer service can be reached at 1-855-371-9460, while Genesis drivers can call customer service at 1-844-340-9741. This recall has safety issue ID 24V868000.

Impacted vehicles

2023-2024 GENESIS G80

2023-2025 GENESIS GV60

2023-2025 GENESIS GV70

2023-2025 GENESIS GV70 EV

2023-2024 GENESIS GV80 EV

2022-2024 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

2023-2025 HYUNDAI IONIQ 6

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5