Rowan University in Glassboro is sharing its designs and instructions for 3-D printed face masks. The University was asked by Cooper University Hospital and Inspira Health for help in making masks that can be used in the hospital. Students and faculty made answered the call in short order, since they got the call less than two weeks ago.

These masks can be washed and re-used. While they are not a replacement for the N-95 masks, they provide a mechanical barrier in the absence of the masks that are on short supply.

Rowan doesn't always get the credit it deserves as a great institute of higher learning and innovation. This helps a lot, not only in letting people know what great work they do, but in fighting the biggest crisis our country has ever experienced...and just in time.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

