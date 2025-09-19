Popular vegetarian restaurant opens its first New Jersey college location
🌱Plant-based chain Greens and Grains is opening a new location at Rowan University in Glassboro.
🌱The restaurant is known for its vegan and vegetarian-friendly meals
🌱With 9 other NJ locations and one in PA, the chain continues expanding its fresh, health-conscious food offerings.
GLASSBORO — A popular vegetarian and plant-based restaurant chain, with several locations in New Jersey, plans to open another one at a college.
Fast-Casual Vegan Restaurant Expands in South Jersey
Greens and Grains, which has nine other locations in the Garden State, including three that just recently opened in Cherry Hill, Stone Harbor and Cape May Courthouse, announced it is opening another spot on the campus of Rowan University in Glassboro.
ALSO READ:
An exact opening date has not been revealed, but the restaurant will be located at the Whitney Center on campus.
What’s on the Menu at Greens and Grains?
Greens and Grains offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, such as salads, sandwiches, bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and even gluten-free wraps.
Popular eats include The Naked Bowl (choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth gluten-free granola, fresh banana, and an organic maple drizzle), Hummus Wrap (house-made creamy lemon garlic hummus, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat wrap), Avocado Veggie Bowl (topped with avocado, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, and their famous hummus), and their Mac n Cheez (gluten-free elbow macaroni tossed in a housemade cheez whiz).
Greens and Grains New Jersey locations
⬛ Mays Landing
Hamilton Commons
4215 Black Horse Pike #340
⬛ Northfield
331 Tilton Rd #15
⬛ Ventnor City
Ventnor Plaza
5000 Wellington Ave PAD 2B
⬛ Shrewsbury
454 Shrewsbury Plaza
⬛ Wall Township
1861 HWY 35
⬛ Voorhees
1120 White Horse Road
⬛ Cherry Hill
Ellisburg Shopping Center
22 Route 70
⬛ Glassboro
Rowan University, 320 Rowan Blvd
⬛ Stone Harbor
224 96th St Unit #6
⬛ Cape May Courthouse
The Plaza at Cape May Court House
5 Court House South Dennis Rd
There is also a location in Pennsylvania, located at Citizens Bank Park.
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
Apple picking is back in NJ
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark