GLASSBORO — A popular vegetarian and plant-based restaurant chain, with several locations in New Jersey, plans to open another one at a college.

Fast-Casual Vegan Restaurant Expands in South Jersey

Greens and Grains, which has nine other locations in the Garden State, including three that just recently opened in Cherry Hill, Stone Harbor and Cape May Courthouse, announced it is opening another spot on the campus of Rowan University in Glassboro.

An exact opening date has not been revealed, but the restaurant will be located at the Whitney Center on campus.

What’s on the Menu at Greens and Grains?

Greens and Grains offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, such as salads, sandwiches, bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and even gluten-free wraps.

Popular eats include The Naked Bowl (choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth gluten-free granola, fresh banana, and an organic maple drizzle), Hummus Wrap (house-made creamy lemon garlic hummus, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat wrap), Avocado Veggie Bowl (topped with avocado, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, and their famous hummus), and their Mac n Cheez (gluten-free elbow macaroni tossed in a housemade cheez whiz).

Greens and Grains New Jersey locations

⬛ Mays Landing

Hamilton Commons

4215 Black Horse Pike #340

⬛ Northfield

331 Tilton Rd #15

⬛ Ventnor City

Ventnor Plaza

5000 Wellington Ave PAD 2B

⬛ Shrewsbury

454 Shrewsbury Plaza

⬛ Wall Township

1861 HWY 35

⬛ Voorhees

1120 White Horse Road

⬛ Cherry Hill

Ellisburg Shopping Center

22 Route 70

⬛ Glassboro

Rowan University, 320 Rowan Blvd

⬛ Stone Harbor

224 96th St Unit #6

⬛ Cape May Courthouse

The Plaza at Cape May Court House

5 Court House South Dennis Rd

There is also a location in Pennsylvania, located at Citizens Bank Park.

