NJ undergrad from Monroe one of three people killed in crash

A Middlesex County native was among three people killed in a two-car accident in South Carolina on Friday.

Shea Crothers was a Monroe High School graduate with the Class of 2017 and had been attending East Carolina University (ESC) in Greenville, North Carolina.

According to an obituary page with Brunswick Memorial Home in East Brunswick, she was 20, though an initial law enforcement accident report listed her age as 22, as reported by several news outlets in South Carolina.

Crothers and 18-year-old James Stanley, a North Carolina resident who also attended ESC , were among four people in a 2016 Honda Coupe involved in the April 12 collision with a 1999 Acura Sedan on U.S. Highway 15 in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

Walter Lee Prezzy Jr., 51, of South Carolina, the driver of the Acura, also was killed, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Two others who were in the Honda suffered serious injuries, as reported by "The Charlotte Observer."

As reported by WITN , a written statement from the university said "four ECU students were involved in a serious vehicle accident in South Carolina. Two students died and two students were seriously injured in the crash and are in the hospital. All four students are members of ECU’s fraternity and sorority community."

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: