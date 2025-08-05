Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

(Clockwise from top) Pompton Lakes site, Pennsville site, Repauno site, Parlin site

✅ The PFAS settlement between New Jersey and DuPont is the largest in history

✅ The agreement also ends a court case over the Chambers Works site

✅ PFAS is known as "the forever chemical" because of the years-long effect

New Jersey has reached a record-setting settlement with the DuPont chemical company over contamination across the state.

The $2 billion settlement will go towards remedying PFAS contamination at sites Pompton Lakes and Wanaque, the Parlin site in Sayreville, the Repauno site, in Greenwich Township and Pennsville and Carney’s Point.

The state will use $875 million to clean up natural resources and other damage to land, water, and sensitive natural resources caused by PFAS. It will also fund abatement projects, including drinking water treatment.

A Minke whale flails in Barnegat Bay after a boat collision

🔴 Video shows a minke whale swim under a boat in Barnegat Bay

🔴 The dead whale's carcass later washed up on a sandbar

🔴 A necropsy is being conducted on Monday

Marine officials are towing the carcass of a minke whale after a shocking collision in a Jersey Shore bay over the weekend.

Video posted on social media showed a passenger being thrown from a boat during the incident in the Barnegat Bay on Saturday afternoon. Scroll down to see the dramatic encounter.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the 20-foot-long minke whale was first spotted around 2:45 p.m. in the bay near the inlet by Barnegat Light.

The bay is relatively shallow with an average depth of 1.6 meters, or five feet, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Less than an hour later, a boater called to report that a boat had struck the whale.

The motorboat nearly capsized and a passenger was thrown overboard into the water.

The Lakewood Scoop/Ocean County Jail

☑️Raul Luna Perez was charged in a crash that killed a mother and her daughter

☑️ICE says Perez is in the U.S. illegally and has been accused of other crimes

☑️Assemblyman Paul Kinitra blames Murphy immigration policy

A New Jersey lawmaker has challenged Attorney General Matt Platkin to a debate following the revelation that the man charged in the death of a mother and her daughter was in the country illegally.

Raul Luna Perez was driving a Dodge Durango on July 26 that drifted into the opposite lane on Cross Street in Lakewood, hitting a Nissan Sentra head-on. Maria Pleitez was pronounced dead at the scene while her 11-year-old daughter Dayanara Cortes died at a hospital.

Luna-Perez, 43, of Red Bank, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto and is being held at the Ocean County Jail. Results of a blood test are pending, according to Ocean County Bradley Billhimer, as first responders said Luna-Perez showed signs of impairment.

On Saturday, Homeland Security officials assailed Gov. Phil Murphy in a politically charged statement on its government website.

Federal officials said Luna Perez had been arrested in March and April on DUI charges and a domestic violence charge in 2023, all in Red Bank, It has filed an arrest detainer and initiated removal proceedings.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

Baladna Bakery in Paterson

🍆 Two bakery owners in NJ were stabbed last week by an angry customer

🍆 The customer was upset over a sandwich he ordered four years ago

🍆 One owner is still hospitalized in critical condition

PATERSON — Stabbed over an eggplant sandwich.

That’s what happened to two Passaic County bakery owners, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The two brothers who own Baladna Bakery on Main Street in Paterson said they were stabbed over an eggplant sandwich they apparently served to a customer four years ago.

A friend of the victims told ABC 7 that the man walked into the bakery around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, complaining about the eggplant he had wrongly gotten on his sandwich four years ago, saying he was allergic, and that it made him sick to his stomach.

The dispute then turned violent when bakery owner Mohammed Assad was stabbed in the stomach, ABC 7 reported. When his brother, Abed, stepped in to help, he was stabbed in the arm.

NJ trooper suspected of killing two victims found dead in SUV in Piscataway park

A New Jersey state trooper with high-level clearance gunned down his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend before driving off and taking his own life, Hunterdon County law enforcement said Monday.

Prosecutors shared evidence that State Police Lt. Ricardo Jorge Santos had stalked the beloved veterinarian who he had dated for barely a year. He followed her home on Friday evening and lurked in the woods outside her house until her new boyfriend arrived.

Shortly after, Pittstown neighbors reported gunshots and screaming, which prompted Franklin Township police to patrol the area of Upper Kingtown Road, where 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik lived.

It was the next afternoon that police recovered the bodies of Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb.

Santos was also found on Saturday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot inside a Mercedes SUV parked at Johnson Park in Piscataway.

