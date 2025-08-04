🍆 Two bakery owners in NJ were stabbed last week by an angry customer

🍆 The customer was upset over a sandwich he ordered four years ago

🍆 One owner is still hospitalized in critical condition

PATERSON — Stabbed over an eggplant sandwich.

That’s what happened to two Passaic County bakery owners, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The two brothers who own Baladna Bakery on Main Street in Paterson said they were stabbed over an eggplant sandwich they apparently served to a customer four years ago.

ALSO READ: Rescuers had a tough time rescuing a critical teen from a NJ lake

A friend of the victims told ABC 7 that the man walked into the bakery around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, complaining about the eggplant he had wrongly gotten on his sandwich four years ago, saying he was allergic, and that it made him sick to his stomach.

The dispute then turned violent when bakery owner Mohammed Assad was stabbed in the stomach, ABC 7 reported. When his brother, Abed, stepped in to help, he was stabbed in the arm.

The man then ran out of the bakery.

Both brothers were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. Abed is back at work with his arm in a sling, all bandaged up.

Screenshot from ABC 7 video taken of a bakery owner in Paterson who was stabbed in the arm by an angry customer (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Screenshot from ABC 7 video taken of a bakery owner in Paterson who was stabbed in the arm by an angry customer (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

But Mohammad is still in the hospital, fighting for his life.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told ABC 7 he is confident an arrest will be made soon and asked businesses in the area to cooperate with the investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom