NJ Trooper charged with groping daughter’s classmate at hotel

A sergeant with the New Jersey State Police is facing charges of groping a 14-year-old girl a Pennsylvania hotel after giving her booze.

David DeJesus, 45, of Hopewell has been suspended without pay while the matter plays out in court.

According to court documents first obtained by the Asbury Park Press, DeJesus was off-duty and attending a wrestling tournament in State College, PA, on April 22.

Investigators allege DeJesus was drinking by the pool at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center after 8 p.m. when the teen girl first approached him. She was in town with her father for the same tournament.

The girl told police that she asked DeJesus for a drink, which he gave her.

She claims he then invited her into his hotel room, where she drank another beer, and he insisted that she was 18-years-old. It was then, she claims, that she told him she was actually 14 and went to school with DeJesus's daughter.

The girl claims DeJesus was drunk, and grabbed her breast under her bikini top.

Following an investigation by State College Police, DeJesus was arrested on June 28.

He is facing charges of indecent assault and unlawful contact. The charges are more serious because they involve a minor. He is also charged with giving alcohol to a minor.

DeJesus is free on $27,500 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing on July 13.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

