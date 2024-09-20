NJ travelers not just afraid of flying — it’s the airport, too

I’m not saying I won’t get on a plane. I’m just saying I might not be the most relaxed air traveler in the world. I mean… yes, I will fly, but I’ll be an anxious mess while doing it.

Yet it turns out the anxiety can start long before you board the aircraft.

A study was done by AirportParkingReservations.com asked New Jersey residents what they fear most, not about flying, but just about things that happen at the airport itself.

What an eye-opener.

Is it any wonder we Garden Staters wound up a nervous wreck about flying, considering Newark Liberty International’s reputation? JD Powers just ranked it dead last among the nation’s mega airports.

It's not much better flying out of Philadelphia International either. That one was ranked dead last among America’s large airports.

What makes New Jerseyans anxious at airports?

First, the survey found that 42% of all air travelers in New Jersey experience stress. That’s right - nearly half. What’s making us so anxious? I’ll give you the top five reasons we fear the airport.

5️⃣ Misplacing bags or items

26% of us are nervous about this, whether it’s us losing something or the airline losing our luggage.

4️⃣ Long walks between gates

This is a fear of 29% of New Jerseyans, and it’s probably tied to #2, which I’ll get to momentarily. But those airport concourses can bring me back to my cross-country days. Throw in those travelers with a lack of self-awareness, a lot to carry, and a couple of kids. Ugh!

3️⃣ Crowded terminals

36% of us freak out over this. I can only imagine that this number increased post-pandemic.

2️⃣ Missing connecting flights

37% of us fear this. I know I was sweating this when I went on vacation a few months ago. Not only were my family and I running to our connecting flight, but the airline actually called us out over the speakers in the airport.

Also, not for nothing, they then shamed us when we did arrive.

“Oh well, five more minutes, and we would have closed the doors without you,” the woman said.

In my opinion, that means we weren’t there late, and were in fact doing our best based on when our previous flight had arrive.. But I digress.

1️⃣ Flight delays and cancellations

This gives 42% of New Jerseyans anxiety. Luckily, based on a recent study, Jersey’s own Newark Liberty Airport is getting better with delays. (https://nj1015.com/new-jersey-travelers-going-to-this-airport-have-fewer-delays/)

Basically, getting there is Hell. Is there a trick or two we resourceful New Jerseyans have up our sleeves to make airports easier?

How to manage their airport anxiety:

5️⃣ Read a book 22%

4️⃣ Listen to music 37%

3️⃣ Plan ahead and book flights early 51%

2️⃣ Be well-prepared with documents and essentials 52%

1️⃣ Arrive at the airport well in advance of your flight 60%

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Trenton Mercer Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Trenton Mercer using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.