NJ Transit Police find lost autistic 12 year old from Clifton

As a parent, there aren't many things more stressful, nerve-racking and potentially crushing than having your child go missing. Add to the stress if that child is autistic and you've got parents that must have been at their maximum stress.

Earlier this week, a 12-year-old with autism went missing in Clifton. The child was discovered after a report of a child traveling alone on an NJ Transit train. Officers Dioguardi, Romano and Lt. Sperlazza responded immediately from their patrol at Secaucus Station. Through thoughtful, calm professionalism, they were able to get the child, who would not speak to the train crew, to go with them to the police station. Eventually having him draw pictures of his family and with a few words in conversation, the officers were able to identify the family and reunite them with their child.

One of the best parts of this story is that the police did not want any recognition for what they did. According to the NJ Transit PD Facebook page, they responded only by saying, "He's a great kid, and a really good artist."

Well done heroes.

Here's the report from the NJ Transit Police Facebook Page:

