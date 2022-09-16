Off-duty NJ cop jumps into dangerous current after friends get swept away

An off-duty NJ Transit police officer has been hailed a hero for saving two men from dangerous rip currents off the Jersey Shore.

⁣

On Tuesday, Officer Zachary Sjosward was fishing with two friends at Island Beach State Park Beach — a location not staffed by lifeguards, according to NJ Transit police.

⁣

Sjosward went to get something from his vehicle and when he returned, both friends had “vanished” — apparently swept away from shore.

He then saw one of the men in the ocean, struggling in the water.

Island Beach State Park ARCHIVE photo: Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

Sjosward grabbed a bodyboard from his vehicle and entered the ocean, swimming to his friend and trying to drag him to shore — but the board’s line snapped and it was swept away.

The officer still managed to rescue his friend, relying on his water survival and intervention training.

⁣

Sjosward then saw his second friend, partly underwater and being pulled out.

“Despite extreme exhaustion, and with disregard for his own life and safety, Sjosward again entered the water. He made his way to his friend, fought through the current and brought him to shore,” according to NJ Transit police.

⁣

Sjosward flagged down a passing motorist who helped to call 911 — both men were rushed for treatment and survived.

“Officer Sjosward’s actions exemplify our NJTPD Core Values: Honor, Commitment, Integrity, and Courage," the written release also said.

Parents and loved ones of the two men saved by Sjosward wrote their gratitude alongside the Facebook post of the heroic rescue, as shared to the NJ Transit Police page, "A true hero!! I can never repay Zach for saving my sons life."

Sjosward, a Clifton native, was among the 27th graduating class at Mercer Police Academy this past July — during which he received the emergency vehicle operations award.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

