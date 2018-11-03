NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line riders face drill, brake-work delays

LONG BRANCH — Riders on NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line face two challenges on Saturday.

The Elberon station will be the site of an emergency drill between 9 a.m. and noon involving NJ Transit police and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Riders and residents will notice an increased police presence at the station.

Service will not be interrupted to the station but passengers will have to board all trains from the westbound platform. The pedestrian tunnel will be closed.

Riders can expect 30-minute delays in both directions on Saturday and Sunday as NJ Transit continues installation of emergency braking positive train control equipment. The railroad this week said the work is 75 percent complete. If PTC is not installed by Dec. 31, the railroad faces fines and penalties from the Federal Railway Administration, including being prohibited from running trains into New York.

Work this weekend takes place between South Amboy and the Matawan/Aberdeen station along with bridge maintenance.

NJ Transit also warned of delays caused by Amtrak work between Penn Stations in New York and Newark.

Agencies involved in the drill include Long Branch police, Long Branch Fire Department, Long Branch EMS, Long Branch OEM, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department OEM, Monmouth County Fire Marshalls Office, Monmouth County EMS Coordinator, New Jersey State EMS Taskforce and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

