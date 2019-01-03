NJ Transit gives defecating beggar one-way ticket out of town

TRENTON — Now he's Florida's problem.

A panhandler known for his occasionally aggressive interactions with motorists in the capital city has been relocated with the help of NJ Transit.

The man known as Jose had been a familiar sight in recent years as he solicited money, food, clothing and alcohol several blocks from the Trenton Transit Center.

In one notorious incident, he defecated on the ground near a police car after an officer stopped to speak to him.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman told The Trentonian that the agency's police department has an outreach program that works with at-risk individuals in conjunction with the courts and social services organizations.

The newspaper reports Jose received a one-way bus ticket to Florida, where he joined relatives.

