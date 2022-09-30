TINTON FALLS — A ramp at Exit 105 on the Garden State Parkway will close to traffic on Tuesday as part of a $17 million project.

The ramp to the southbound Parkway is scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. and stay closed until May 15, 2023. The lone ramp carries traffic from Route 36 to the outer lanes of the Parkway.

Bad weather could delay the closure until Wednesday.

Drivers headed west on Route 36 towards the Parkway will be detoured to Route 18 south and then Route 66 west to pickup the southbound Parkway at Exit 100.

More closures on the way

The off-ramp from the southbound Parkway inner lanes at Exit 105 and the on-ramp from Route 36 to the northbound Parkway inner lanes will remain closed until later in the fall.

When the inner lane off-ramp reopens, the outer lanes off-ramp of the southbound Parkway at Exit 105 will close until September 2023.

The project will replace the decks, beams, parapets and concrete beams of four of the six bridges at the interchange, which was built in 1974. Work is expected to be completed next fall.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

