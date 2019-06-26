NJ towns getting $17M to make roads safer

More than two dozen New Jersey towns are getting federal grant money for transportation projects.

According to Michael Darcy, the executive director of the New Jersey League of Municipalities, the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program, established by Congress in 2012, provides funding for “bikeways, pedestrian improvements, fixing congestion in streets.”

He said the program, which falls under the Fixing America Surface Transportation Act, also helps improve community involvement activities, certain infrastructure projects, environmental mitigation and safe routes to school projects in the Garden State.

“That’s a wonderful thing because New Jersey is often at the bottom of the list when it comes to getting some federal funding," he said.

He said there’s an increased effort in towns across the Garden State to ramp up pedestrian safety.

“In order to do that you need to do things like fix crosswalks so that they are safer, fix the traffic control devices, do what’s called traffic calming or slowing traffic down.”

He said in more rural and undeveloped areas of the state, there may not be any sidewalks at all, which is dangerous.

A total of 26 towns in 12 counties are sharing more than $17 million in federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside grants this year.

Burlington County— Florence: $562,000

Burlington County — Palmyra: $343,000

Camden County — Audubon, Haddon Heights: $1,220,000

Camden County — Camden: $680,000

Camden County — Gibbsboro: 408,000

Camden County — Gloucester Township: $540,000

Bergen County — Emerson: $780,000

Bergen County — Hillsdale: $1,300,000

Bergen County — Leonia: $920,000

Essex County — Bloomfield: $428,000

Hudson County — Jersey City: $1,000,000

Hudson County — Weehawken: $1,200,000

Hunterdon County — Frenchtown: $1,000,000

Middlesex County — Carteret: $500,000

Middlesex County — Metuchen: $307,000

Middlesex County — Old Bridge, Route 516 Pedestrian Safety Sidewalk Improvement Project: $350,000

Monmouth County — Freehold Borough, Hazlet, Keansburg, Keyport, Marlboro, Union Beach, Henry Hudson Trail Extension and Pedestrian Safety Improvements, Monmouth County Park System: $1,200,000

Monmouth County — Marlboro Route 79 Sidewalk Extension: $875,000

Monmouth County — Red Bank, Shrewsbury Avenue Streetscape: $1,000,000

Passaic County — $1,500,000

Somerset County — Manville Restoration of Lost Valley: $800,000

Warren County — Greenwich Township, Lopatcong, Morris Canal Museum Bridge / Vehicle Access Roadway over Lopatcong Creek & Riparian Zone Mitigation: $830,000

