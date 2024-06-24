NJ towns are imposing water restrictions — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

MANCHESTER — A dive team has successfully pulled a man's body from an aquifer at the Heritage Mineral property after a tragic drowning this weekend.

It's the latest death at "Crystal Lake" which is notorious for its drownings over the years. Visiting the privately owned property is not allowed and hundreds of people have been cited for trespassing.

Manchester police said a man drowned while visiting the 7,000-acre property with others Saturday morning.

MIDDLETOWN — Jocelyn Walters was a dedicated athlete who was often the first player on the soccer field and the last to leave.

The 14-year-old was a responsible student, sharing her Google calendar for various clubs and extracurricular events with her parents.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Jocelyn died by suicide at home.

NORTH WILDWOOD — A man is in custody after police evacuated a popular shore spot along the Wildwood boardwalk this weekend.

North Wildwood police evacuated Surfside Pier around 7:15 p.m., according to pier owner Morey's Piers. The pier is located at the end of East 26th Avenue near the municipal border with Wildwood.

Authorities only said that an "incident" had been posted on social media that required a police response and that people at the pier were evacuated. There was no threat to the public.

⬛ More NJ towns impose water restrictions

Half of the state is considered abnormally dry and there is not a lot of rain in sight.

While some towns and counties are urging people to conserve water, others are taking it a step further.

Pennsville, Denville, and Butler are among the towns with mandatory restrictions.

Other towns are expected to follow unless storms this week bring much needed rain.

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Thursday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

