NJ towns are imposing water restrictions — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ Man drowns swimming across dangerous Manchester, NJ lake
MANCHESTER — A dive team has successfully pulled a man's body from an aquifer at the Heritage Mineral property after a tragic drowning this weekend.
It's the latest death at "Crystal Lake" which is notorious for its drownings over the years. Visiting the privately owned property is not allowed and hundreds of people have been cited for trespassing.
Manchester police said a man drowned while visiting the 7,000-acre property with others Saturday morning.
⬛ ‘Extended and persistent' bullying before NJ teen suicide
MIDDLETOWN — Jocelyn Walters was a dedicated athlete who was often the first player on the soccer field and the last to leave.
The 14-year-old was a responsible student, sharing her Google calendar for various clubs and extracurricular events with her parents.
On Sept. 9, 2022, Jocelyn died by suicide at home.
⬛ Police evacuate North Wildwood, NJ pier for man armed with gun
NORTH WILDWOOD — A man is in custody after police evacuated a popular shore spot along the Wildwood boardwalk this weekend.
North Wildwood police evacuated Surfside Pier around 7:15 p.m., according to pier owner Morey's Piers. The pier is located at the end of East 26th Avenue near the municipal border with Wildwood.
Authorities only said that an "incident" had been posted on social media that required a police response and that people at the pier were evacuated. There was no threat to the public.
⬛ More NJ towns impose water restrictions
Half of the state is considered abnormally dry and there is not a lot of rain in sight.
While some towns and counties are urging people to conserve water, others are taking it a step further.
Pennsville, Denville, and Butler are among the towns with mandatory restrictions.
Other towns are expected to follow unless storms this week bring much needed rain.
⬛ Get ready for the Fourth of July!
Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities.
The Fourth is on a Thursday this year.
NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
Nasty, disgusting food sold in NJ that people actually eat
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets
Gallery Credit: Realtor.com
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.