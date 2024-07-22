Could NJ Gov. Phil Murphy be the next VP Pick? – NJ Top News

Here are the top stories for Monday, July 22

NJ Gov. Murphy Emerges as Possible VP Pick After Biden Drops Out

National Democratic leaders are talking to Gov. Phil Murphy about running as second fiddle in the 2024 presidential election after President Joe Biden dropped out on Sunday, according to a report.

After announcing his decision to not seek reelection, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket. However, Biden will remain in office to complete his term.

If there is an open primary, Gov. Murphy will not run for president, the New Jersey Globe reported citing several unnamed sources.

However, some party leaders have reportedly called the New Jersey governor to discuss joining Harris on the ticket as a candidate for vice president.

1 Dead in NJ as CDC Investigates Listeria Outbreak in Deli Meats

Federal health officials are investigating a bacterial outbreak that has killed at least one person in New Jersey.

The outbreak of listeria has hospitalized 28 people in 12 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are 28 confirmed cases, officials say the number of infected people is likely much greater because some people recover without medical care.

New Jersey has two confirmed cases linked to the outbreak. One person who was sick has died, according to the CDC.

Investigators from the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state health agencies believe the outbreak may be connected to deli meats.

NJ Teacher Charged with Assaulting 11-year-old Special Needs Student

WEST ORANGE — A special education teacher is facing charges including child endangerment for assaulting an 11-year-old student at school, according to authorities.

Jaron Spicer, 32, of Bayonne was arrested on July 16, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

The teacher at Mt. Carmel Guild Academy in West Orange is charged with second-degree child endangerment and simple assault for the April 18 incident, authorities said.

