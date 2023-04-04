NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Murphy finally lifts some COVID and vax requirements in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted some vaccine and testing requirements in NJ, but allows general state of emergency to remain in effect

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ After in-school suicide of NJ girl, mom pleas for answers

In February, 11-year-old Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez died after being found unresponsive at her Mount Holly middle school. Her mother says her daughter had been bullied — and she's struggling to get answers.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Newborn surrenders under NJ's Safe Haven law climb

In the first three months of this year, four New Jersey newborns have been surrendered.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ bill: Auto dealers must offer to clear personal info from car

A dealer who doesn't do this could be fined $500 for a first offense, and $1,000 for any subsequent offense.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ cheer coach mom charged with tampering in sex assault case

Angela Ryker is charged with witness tampering after her son Jonathan Ryker, a cheer coach at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton, was charged with sexual assault.

Click HERE to read more.

