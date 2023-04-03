NJ cheer coach mom charged with tampering in sex assault case

🔴 A mom is charged with witness tampering following her son's arrest last week

🔴 The son, a cheer coach, is charged with the sexual assault of his underage students

🔴 An eight-month-long investigation remains active and ongoing

MEDFORD — A mother is charged with witness tampering following the arrest of her son on charges that he sexually assaulted students at a Burlington County cheer facility where he coached.

Angela Ryker, 51, of Hammonton was taken into custody at Medford police station on Monday and charged with witness tampering, according to police. It comes after her son, 25-year-old Jonathan Ryker, was accused of sending explicit content to minors on social media.

State Police on Friday announced the arrest of Jonathan Ryker, a cheer coach at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton. He faces charges including sexual assault, child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Rockstar Cheer spokesperson Kim Brubeck told the Cherry Hill Courier Post that the facility Eayrestown Road cut ties with the Rykers after learning about the investigation in September.

"We immediately reported what we knew to law enforcement and the United States All Star Federation. The USASF then placed Ryker on their temporary banned list," Brubeck said in a statement. "We stand with all survivors of abuse and will continue to create the safest and most consistent place possible for children to compete in all-star cheerleading."

Authorities on Monday again called for any potential additional victims to come forward by contacting State Police at 609-859-2282 or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at 609-265-5035. The investigation is considered active and ongoing.

