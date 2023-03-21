NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ What is 'Summer-blend gas,' and why is it so expensive in NJ?

NJ gas prices are expected to rise sharply as retailers switch to Summer-blend fuels. Why do we do it?

⬛ A plan to give hard hit NJ school districts more cash moves ahead

Many suburban districts will still be facing significant budget cuts

⬛ Tuesday will feature lots of loud booms in one part of New Jersey

Naval Weapons Station Earle will be conducting harbor protection exercises with blank ammunition in Sandy Hook Bay

⬛ DeCamp bus lines ends New York City commuter bus service from NJ

DeCamp bus lines says current ridership has averaged 20% or less of pre-pandemic levels.

⬛ NJ neighborhood makes list of top 15 places to live in America

The best place to live in New Jersey is also among the best places to live in the entire country, according to 2023 rankings from the review site Niche.

