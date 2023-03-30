NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ NJ restaurants unhappy about proposed plastic utensil ban

Jersey Restaurants could be fined thousands of dollars for giving customers a plastic fork or container of ketchup if it wasn’t specifically requested

⬛ NJ man who defended dog from pit bull attack charged, report says

Two Kearny dog owners are facing charges including animal cruelty after a loose pitbull attacked a Yorkshire terrier on Elm Street on March 18, cops say.

⬛ How does NJ get its water? Delaware River chemical spill answers

Where does New Jersey water come from and was it contaminated by the chemical spill into the Delaware River?

⬛ Thousands affected: Biggest NJ company layoff notices since 2022

The Union-based company has announced a new round of warehouse and corporate jobs cut in New Jersey — from Peloton to Novartis to Misfits Market, here's other big layoff news in NJ.

⬛ Wildwood, NJ officials indicted for $1M in health benefits fraud

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Mayor Ernest Troiano, and a commissioner are charged with fraudulently benefitting from $1 million in NJ state health benefits.

