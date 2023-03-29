Thousands affected: Biggest NJ company layoff notices since last year
The latest round of cuts announced by Bed, Bath and Beyond has included warehouse, fulfillment centers and corporate offices in New Jersey.
Since last year, the Union-based company has struggled against fiscal shortfalls by closing up an extensive amount of its retail stores — including its entire chain of Harmon stores.
Between a number of the flagship stores and a few Buy Buy Baby locations, the company last year announced 150 store closures and 87 more in January.
Bed, Bath and Beyond is not the only company dealing with layoff notices around NJ.
