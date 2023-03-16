NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Disgraced Central Regional super will be allowed to 'retire'

Triantafilos Parlapanides made inflammatory statements after a student's suicide. There is no mention of his conduct in a separation agreement allowing his to quietly retire.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Sixth dolphin washes up dead on New Jersey beach

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said the dolphin washed ashore at the Leonardo State Marina located along Sandy Hook Bay near the Naval Weapons Station Earle pier

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Wind development to blame for whale deaths? NJ issues statement

The DEP announces they’ve been reviewing potential impacts to marine life from human activities in federal waters for years

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ E-ZPass shock: Your transponder may not give you a discount

A new law is designed to let NJ drivers know when their EZPass isn’t doing what they would expect it to do

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 'Crazy Rescue Ladies' offered plea deal in Brick hoarding case

Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz are awaiting trial on animal cruelty charges but have reportedly been offered a deal by prosecutors.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ gym owners who violated pandemic orders lose appeal over $124K

The co-owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, who defied state pandemic orders, have lost their court appeal and now must pay almost $124,000.

Click HERE to read more.

