🔺 Triantafilos Parlapanides is being allowed to quietly retire

🔺 He stepped down after the suicide of a student at Central Regional High School

🔺 A separation agreement makes no mention of his conduct

A separation agreement between disgraced superintendent Triantafilos Parlapanides and the Central Regional School District makes no mention of what many believe is the real reason Parlapanides resigned.

Following the suicide of 14-year old Adrianna Kuch, Parlapanides communicated with a number of media sources, including New Jersey 101.5.

His e-mails revealed personal and medical information about Kuch and her family, and often used unflattering terms and language.

After an out-of-state news outlet revealed some of the details of that correspondence, Parlapanides supposedly resigned.

Parlapanides may have believed his comments were off-the-record.

On March 10, New Jersey 101.5 made the decision to reveal our e-mail correspondence with because his words have since been widely reported and were the impetus for his resignation.

Email to NJ 101.5 reporter from then-School Superintendent Parlapanides (Townsquare Media) Email to NJ 101.5 reporter from then-School Superintendent Parlapanides (Townsquare Media) loading...

You can read the full story about the e-mails HERE.

Central Regional Schools Superintendent Parlapanides emails in Feb. to media (Central Regional via OPRA request) Central Regional Schools Superintendent Parlapanides emails in Feb. to media (Central Regional via OPRA request) loading...

On Feb. 11 the district posted a notice online that the Central Regional School District has accepted Parlapanides resignation.

It was then revealed that he was still being paid, and was technically on leave.

Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has signed off on a separation agreement that states Parlapanides has been on paid administrative leave for "health reasons" since Feb. 13.

NJ.com was the first to report details of the agreement.

Officially, he will be on leave until May 1, when he will resign and retire.

During that leave, he will continue to be paid up to $127,676 as well as up to $30,000 in unused sick time and vacation days.

There was no mention of his alleged conduct as it pertains to his handling of a bullying incident that ultimately led to the Kuch suicide or his revealing of the girl's personal and family situation.

The agreement also includes a clause that would prevent both sides from filing any legal actions against each other.

Parents and students in the Central Regional District have been highly critical of school administrators for fostering what they believe is a culture of bullying and violence.

School officials have repeatedly denied that is the case, but did agree to enact new anti-bullying policies.

Four students are facing criminal charges for the bullying incident involving Kuch, but it remains unclear when police were called or by whom.

Previous reporting by New Jersey 101.5's Erin Vogt was included in this story.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

