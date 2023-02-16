After teen bullying death, NJ district hires $125/hour damage control firm

🔵 Central Regional School District hires PR firm after bullying death of freshman student

🔵 Board of Education on Thursday will discuss changes in wake of suicide death of Adriana Kuch

🔵 Adriana was captured on video being brutalized by several students, who are now facing criminal assault charges

In the wake of a student's suicide, an embattled school district has contracted a high-powered public relations firm to clean up its image after the sudden resignation of the superintendent, who trashed the teenager and her family to the media.

Taxpayers will foot Central Regional School District's $3,000 retainer with Princeton Strategic Communications for 24 billable hours, plus an additional $125 per hour for additional consulting work related to the scandal surrounding the attack and death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.

The Trenton-based firm is an arm of Princeton Public Affairs Group, one of the state's top lobbying firms.

On Thursday, school officials held a news conference hours before a public Board of Education meeting. At least two public relations professionals from the PR firm were handling media inquiries.

The firm was hired on Monday, District Business Administrator Kevin O'Shea said.

Adriana Kuch Central Regional HS suicide prompts bullying concerns, protests (Masterpeter Funeral Home Ocean Scanner News via Facebook) NJ teen suicide prompts bullying concerns, protests (Adriana Kuch via Masterpeter Funeral Home /Ocean Scanner News via Facebook) loading...

The firm's website says that "each organization has its own unique set of strengths, challenges, and opportunities. Our role is to help organizations determine the best tools for telling their story, then utilize our experience in each area to help them achieve their goals."

Most school districts do not hire public relations firms, although they are allowed to under state regulations.

Death of Adriana Kuch

The death of Adriana Kuch shook the school community — which includes students from Berkeley Township, Island Heights, Ocean Gate, Seaside Heights and Seaside Park.

Outrage grew after a video spread on social media showing several students repeatedly assaulting Kuch with 20-ounce water bottles and kicking her as she lay on the school floor.

Adriana Kuch, 14, of Bayville loading...

Students were suspended and charged

The four students seen on video physically abusing Kuch were all suspended indefinitely by the Central Regional School District and then criminally charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

One of the students with aggravated assault, two with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and the other with harassment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer previously told the Associated Press. All four were released pending a future court appearance.

Students and parents call for bullying policy change at Central Regional High School

Upon learning of her suicide and what led to it, students walked out of school this month to call for change, saying their previous calls were being ignored in trying to expose a problem with bullying incidents that's been taking place for years.

Central Regional Schools Superintendent resigns following bullying death of student

Central Regional Schools Superintendent Triantafillos "Tommy" Parlapanides resigned this weekend after making inflammatory statements about the 14-year-old and her father Michael Kuch, which were published by the Daily Mail.

Parlapanides was quoted as saying that the teen's mother died by suicide in 2016 during an affair and that Adriana had a drug problem and that she refused drug rehab and mental health services. Her father called the statements an "insane deflection" by the superintendent.

New Jersey getting involved in the investigation at Central Regional

Gov. Phil Murphy was pressed by reporters this week and later shared that a bullying investigative review of what happened at Central Regional High School is possible in the weeks to come.

Anyone in crisis and in need of immediate help can text or dial 988 or call the New Jersey Suicide Prevention Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735.

There also is a chat option on the website.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities