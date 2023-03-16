Sixth dolphin washes up dead on New Jersey beach

🐬 The dolphin washed up at the Leonardo State Marina in Middletown

🐬 Middletown previously joined the call for a moratorium on wind-energy projects

🐬 Reps. Jeff Van Drew & Chris Smith hold a hearing in Wildwood Thursday

MIDDLETOWN — A sixth dead dolphin washed up onto a New Jersey beach Wednesday afternoon

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said the dolphin was found at the Leonardo State Marina located along Sandy Hook Bay near the Naval Weapons Station Earle pier. He said the township is working with the DEP on the details of the dolphin’s removal from the beach and didn’t know if the Marine Mammal Stranding Center would examine the dolphin.

The Middletown Township Committee earlier on March 6 unanimously passed a resolution favoring a 90 day federal or state moratorium on offshore wind energy projects along the New Jersey coastline following the strandings of 13 whales and six dolphins on New Jersey and New York beaches since December.

“In addition to protecting our local marine life and commercial fishing industry, the Township Committee and I want to ensure that the Bayshore and Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook are not impacted by the potential effects and visibility of these wind turbines,” Perry said in the resoltion.

DEP says no link between deaths and wind energy projects

The latest standing comes hours after the DEP issued a statement that their investigation has determined there is no link with ongoing offshore wind-related construction activities and the recent deaths.

The agency blames "changes in ocean temperature and water chemistry" which may be pushing food sources into new areas that draw the whales into areas of human activity like shipping.

Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, and Chris Smith, R- N.J. 4th District host a hearing Thursday in Wildwood about offshore wind energy and it's impact on marine life. Both Republicans have joined with New Jersey mayors in calling for a moratorium on the wind energy projects.

"We want to get to the bottom of this. One thing I promised is that we would have actual congressional hearings on site in New Jersey with experts to discuss it," Van Drew told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

