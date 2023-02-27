NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Snow in NJ today?

Some parts of the state will see accumulating snow later today. Where? When? How much?

⬛ Driver flees on foot after crash kills East Windsor, NJ mom

Mother and wife Kerri Lynn Shea of East Windsor was killed in a South Brunswick crash on Saturday night and investigators are looking for the other driver.

⬛ Big drop in gas prices continues in New Jersey, but for how long?

Oil prices may start to rise again, sending New Jersey gas prices higher as we head into the Spring.

⬛ Student walkout planned after Perth Amboy fifth-grader stabbed

A student walkout at Perth Amboy High School is planned for Monday, Feb 27 after an 11-year-old fifth grader Smailyn Jimenez was stabbed near the middle school last week.

⬛ Allergies already bothering you? Thank NJ's mild winter

Mold spores are bothering you now, and tree pollen may be a factor sooner rather than later.

⬛ And check out all the fun from this year's Polar Bear Plunge!

2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Photos from the 2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

