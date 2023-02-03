NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home

Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue.

⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot dead in front of home

There is still so much we don't know about the circumstances

⬛ How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ

A new law should put an end to bogus E-ZPass violations, but drivers have to take action

⬛ Hit-run kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs

A reward is being offered for information on the driver

⬛ Dangerous cold

Arctic air descends on New Jersey. How long will it last?

