NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday.

⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ

NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender

2021 Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is considered the frontrunner, while Congresswoman Mikie Sherill is leading the Democratic pack in the poll

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ $2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

Jean Dorval was in his early 20s when he was convicted of a murder in Elizabeth, despite proof that he was out of state in Georgia. His conviction was overturned after more than 2 decade in prison.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Hungry grey seal pup found on NJ beach is recovering at stranding center

An underweight grey seal pup who swam 400 miles from Maine to New Jersey is recovering at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Coastal Storm coming to NJ

One more mild day, then a coastal storm arrives this weekend

Click HERE to read more.

