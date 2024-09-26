Top 10 best NJ towns for Halloween decorations

👻Multiple counties

👻Annual traditions

👻Options for all ages

There's no shortage of Halloween traditions and displays in New Jersey.

Whether you love a good scare or can't wait to say goodbye to spooky season, we pulled together a list to please all comfort levels.

Featured places range from festivals, to contests, to specific streets.

There are so many towns with striking decorations. Did we miss any? Let us know here.

SEE MORE: The 10 scariest places in New Jersey

where in NJ Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Merchantville, NJ (Camden County)

Best Halloween decorations - Merchantville Borough of Merchantville via Facebook loading...

Since 2016, Merchantville transforms into "The Haunts of Monsterville!" The month-long tradition of haunts and fun offers a home decorating contest, pumpkin decorating contest, a street fair, haunted house and more. The borough's Facebook page has more details.

Lambertville, NJ (Hunterdon County)

Best Halloween decorations - Lambertville Credit: @Lambertville.Life loading...

Works of art, scarecrows and decorations — all can be found at this long-standing tradition nestled right next to the Delaware River! Lambertville is a crowd favorite, with multiple mentions when we asked for recommendations. Will the "Halloween House" make a return? You'll have to go there to find out!

Westfield, NJ (Union County)

Best Halloween decorations - Westfield AddamsFest: Westfield Celebrates Charles Addams via Facebook loading...

Did you know the cartoonist behind the Addams Family, Charles Addams, is a Westfield native? To celebrate the man behind the iconic family, Westfield holds an annual "Addams Fest" — complete with Addams-inspired murals throughout October, a house decorating contest, downtown storefront displays and more! The full schedule of events can be found here.

Tom's River, NJ (Ocean County)

The "Terror on South Main" house on South Main Street once started as a small yard display. Now, visitors can walk the property to see an impressive graveyard, eerie sights, larger-than-life displays and more. "We always look forward to coming by every year…it’s a tradition for us now," said a follower on Facebook.

Margate City, NJ (Atlantic County)

Best Halloween decorations - Margate City Motivated Mommies via Facebook loading...

In the past, the corner of Ventnor and Pembroke Avenue has been the place to be! When thinking about Halloween destinations this year, remember this one if you're looking for displays fit for the whole family to enjoy.

Hawthorne, NJ (Passaic County)

Best Halloween decorations - Hawthorne Summit Ave Cemetery via Facebook loading...

You can't miss Hawthorne's "Summit Ave Cemetery" display — it takes it the whole yard! In the past, the organizers have had designated street viewing and interactive nights. No official 2024 announcement has been shared on Facebook as of today but keep checking back for the latest updates.

Manasquan, NJ (Monmouth County)

Scarecrow on a pumpkin Credit: leekris loading...

Are you not into the terror and gory sights that come with spooky season? No problem! Manasquan's Main Street offers an option fit for the whole family: a scarecrow contest. The contest runs from Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Barnegat Township, NJ (Ocean County)

Best Halloween decorations - Barnegat Township Kevin VanArsdale via Facebook loading...

It's confirmed, the Knox Court home in Barnegat is bringing back its Halloween tradition beginning Oct 1. Fog machine, animatronics and live actors — this home has it all! Last year, they also asked for donations to help Vetwork.

Haddon Heights, NJ (Camden County)

Best Halloween decorations - Haddon Heights Haddon Heights Public Library via Facebook loading...

Haddon Heights Library holds an annual house decorating contest every October, and residents can expect its return this year. No official announcement has been shared as of today, but last year they said, "we can't wait to see what is in store for 2024." The library gives out titles in three categories: judge's favorite, most creative and scariest house.

Hightstown, NJ (Mercer County)

Best Halloween decorations - Hightstown Stockton Street Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hightstown was another popular choice from our New Jersey 101.5 followers! Stockton Street gets transformed into the ultimate Halloween destination come Halloween. "Live action scenes" take the entertainment to the next level, according to Visit Princeton-Mercer. It's a must-see attraction that you'll have to see for yourself.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="66e4a346e7d13510263c982"]