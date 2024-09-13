Visit if you dare: The 10 scariest places in New Jersey

👻 Different experiences for all interests

It's almost spooky season! If looking for a scare this fall, New Jerseyans don't have to travel too far.

When New Jersey 101.5 asked for scary recommendations on Facebook, our followers gave us some laughs with mention of the grocery store and the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Garden State has experiences for all comfort levels: rumored cursed places, festivals, museum tours spotting paranormal activity and more.

Some events kick off as soon as September, so click on the name in blue to find out more.

Did your go-to spot make our list?

10 places in New Jersey to check out for a scare

217 4th St., Fieldsboro, NJ

Private and public ghost hunts are still available, which can be found above. There's also opportunities to have a candlelight tour in September and October with an experienced investigator. Are you tough enough? This spot has also been on "Paranormal Lockdown" and "Ghost Hunters."

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ

Fright Fest is your one-stop for spookiness: haunted houses, shows and scare zones! The chilling experience is available on select nights through November 3. While you're there after dark, don't forget to enjoy the rides!

Bernards Township, Somerset County

Are you brave enough? One story from long ago says a man hung himself at this very sight after killing his family, and another story shares this was once a site of many lynchings. Some believe the tree is cursed, and if someone tries to chop it down, that person will have terrible luck.

56 Main St., Clinton, NJ

This fall marks 34 years of Hunted Red Mill, which is also a huge fundraiser for the museum! This year's theme: UFO: Unidentified Frightening Objects. Experience the scares beginning October 5 — dates and time can be found above.

Warren County

Rumor has it the area along this stretch of road is haunted, pointing to alleged murders, malaria cases in the 1800s and more. There's still a lot of debate about how the road got its name in the first place, too. The one way to test these theories: test it out for yourself!

128 High St., Mount Holly, NJ

Paranormal activity within the prison dates back to 1833, according to the museum association's website. An official paranormal group investigated the site in the 1990s, which led it to become one of the "most haunted buildings in New Jersey." Almost year-round paranormal investigations are available on the county's website here

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ

If you like to get spooked, this is the perfect event for you! Liberty Hall Museum will be hosting two candlelit ghost tours on October 30. Attendees will be treated to a guided tour with staff sharing their own experiences. Two times are offered: 7 p.m. And 9 p.m.

2 Brighton Ave., Passaic, NJ

This Passaic hotspot touts it's been on The Today Show, featured on Buzzfeed and visited by those in Hollywood. The actors' performances will give you the chills, located on the abandoned second floor of Brighton Asylum. You have through November 2 to witness it for yourself.

831 Windsor Perrineville Rd., East Windsor, NJ

Those closer to New York City AND Philadelphia will be able to enjoy this convenient location. The hair-raising events are sure to please everyone: Kornfield of Karnage, The Karnival, Haunted Hayride to Terror Town, Timmery Manor and Creepy Carnival Paintball Ride. Tickets can be found above.

1051 County Road 523, Flemington, NJ

"Where terror harvests your fears" — that's the slogan as you navigate all four attractions. To make it back to safety, you first have to survive the Hayride of Horror, Trail of Terror, Massacre Maze and Carnevil of Chaos. You have until October 27 to test them all out.

