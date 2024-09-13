Visit if you dare: The 10 scariest places in New Jersey
It's almost spooky season! If looking for a scare this fall, New Jerseyans don't have to travel too far.
When New Jersey 101.5 asked for scary recommendations on Facebook, our followers gave us some laughs with mention of the grocery store and the New Jersey Turnpike.
The Garden State has experiences for all comfort levels: rumored cursed places, festivals, museum tours spotting paranormal activity and more.
Some events kick off as soon as September, so click on the name in blue to find out more.
Did your go-to spot make our list?
10 places in New Jersey to check out for a scare
White Hill Mansion
217 4th St., Fieldsboro, NJ
Private and public ghost hunts are still available, which can be found above. There's also opportunities to have a candlelight tour in September and October with an experienced investigator. Are you tough enough? This spot has also been on "Paranormal Lockdown" and "Ghost Hunters."
Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest
1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ
Fright Fest is your one-stop for spookiness: haunted houses, shows and scare zones! The chilling experience is available on select nights through November 3. While you're there after dark, don't forget to enjoy the rides!
The Devil's Tree
Bernards Township, Somerset County
Are you brave enough? One story from long ago says a man hung himself at this very sight after killing his family, and another story shares this was once a site of many lynchings. Some believe the tree is cursed, and if someone tries to chop it down, that person will have terrible luck.
Haunted Red Mill (Red Mill Museum Village)
56 Main St., Clinton, NJ
This fall marks 34 years of Hunted Red Mill, which is also a huge fundraiser for the museum! This year's theme: UFO: Unidentified Frightening Objects. Experience the scares beginning October 5 — dates and time can be found above.
Shades of Death Road
Warren County
Rumor has it the area along this stretch of road is haunted, pointing to alleged murders, malaria cases in the 1800s and more. There's still a lot of debate about how the road got its name in the first place, too. The one way to test these theories: test it out for yourself!
Burlington County Prison Museum
128 High St., Mount Holly, NJ
Liberty Hall Museum
1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ
"The Bleeding Grounds" Brighton Asylum
2 Brighton Ave., Passaic, NJ
Field of Terror
831 Windsor Perrineville Rd., East Windsor, NJ
Farm of Horrors (Schaefer Farms)
1051 County Road 523, Flemington, NJ
"Where terror harvests your fears" — that's the slogan as you navigate all four attractions. To make it back to safety, you first have to survive the Hayride of Horror, Trail of Terror, Massacre Maze and Carnevil of Chaos. You have until October 27 to test them all out.
