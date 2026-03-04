Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

🔴 Assault charges dropped against the beloved Atlantic City Batman.

🔴 He admitted to using mace on a man during a boardwalk confrontation.

🔴 Curtis Bordley says he’ll keep fighting crime and posing with tourists.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Boardwalk Batman is free to continue his pursuit of justice after beating assault charges in America's Playground, according to published reports.

It's a big win for 35-year-old Curtis Bordley, better known to many as the Atlantic City Batman. The local version of the comic book character patrols the boardwalk for crime and intervenes, unless it's something really serious. In those cases, he calls the police.

In August, he was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and two weapons offenses. The AC Batman said a mentally ill man spat in his mouth, so he tripped and pepper-sprayed the spitter in self-defense.

Bordley publicly apologized at the time, saying that he "lost it" and didn't realize at first that the man had mental issues.

Bordley's charges were dismissed last week, defense attorney Durann Neil Jr. said to Breaking AC. The attorney said he was grateful to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for dismissing the case.

🚨 Fake “New York Toll Services” texts claim you owe money for Port Authority bridges and tunnels.

🔗 Do not click the link

🌎 437 scam toll sites are targeting 19 states, according to the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association.

Drivers, beware. A new text scam that has appeared in several states is now targeting motorists who use the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bridges and tunnels.

The fake texts claim to be from New York Toll Services, claiming the recipient has an unpaid balance and urging that payment be made to "avoid an extra charge." The text ends with a link for drivers to use to pay.

Do not click on this link, PANYNJ officials warn. It’s a scam.

Instead, use EZPassNY.com, TollsByMailNY.com, or the TollsNY app to check your status and make payments, the transportation authority wrote on X.

“You’ll only get a text from us if you’ve signed up for text alerts. If you, as a resident of NY or NJ, are unsure about a text’s authenticity, you should log into your account or call 1-800-333-TOLL (8655) to check your balance,” PANYNJ officials advised.

🚨A 77-year-old Metuchen woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash in Edison

🚨Officials said her SUV went airborne, hit a turning tractor-trailer, and became wedged underneath

🚨 Four other vehicles were struck by the tractor-trailer

EDISON — A freak six-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday afternoon left a woman dead and four vehicles damaged.

Edison Police Department Chief Thomas Bryan said the driver of a 2016 Buick Enclave driving east on New Durham Road around 2:45 p.m. may have suffered a medical event, causing her to accelerate, leave the road, and go airborne at a high rate of speed.

Video shows the SUV just after it landed on Talmadge Road and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a turn, becoming wedged under the empty trailer.

NEW YORK (AP) — For President Donald Trump, some of the sharpest criticism he’s faced in the early days of the Iran war has come from once-loyal media figures far more accustomed to singing his praises.

Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh are among those to express discontent. It’s been noticed in the White House, which has been playing defense on social media and in interviews.

To be sure, these critics are the minority of the media MAGAsphere, where Fox News’ biggest stars remain cheerleaders. But their words illustrate conservative media’s influence and how valuable it is to Trump when all runs as a well-oiled machine — and, by contrast, how much of a problem it can be if it fractures.

Much of the criticism has centered on Israel’s influence on Trump’s decision to go to war. Carlson, the former Fox News star who has built his own independent operation, told ABC News over the weekend that the attack was “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

🔴Former Lumberton mayor admits DUI with then 2-year-old son in the car

🔴Gina LaPlaca was sentenced to 3 years of PTI

🔴Despite backlash, LaPlaca remains on township committee and is seeking reelection

LUMBERTON — A former mayor charged with driving drunk with her then 2-year-old son in the car has been sentenced to three years of pre-trial intervention after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

Lumberton Township Committee Member Gina LaPlaca, 46, who was serving as mayor at the time of the incident, was captured on body cam on St. Patrick's Day in 2025 pulling into her driveway and being given a sobriety test by police as her son watched. After a sobriety test found LaPlaca driving while four times the legal limit, she was handcuffed and arrested.

Her application for PTI was initially rejected by the Superior Court's Criminal Case Management Office. However, on Monday, the Democrat pled guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years of supervision as part of a PTI program, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. She also pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree charge of child abuse.

