NJ to hike gas tax, again — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington. New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to charges against Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen.

The charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court.

Conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice charges were added against Menendez and his wife, Nadine. The senator responded to the updated indictment by calling the additions “a flagrant abuse of power.”

Young child with mumps shows the characteristic jaw swelling.

Eight suspected cases of mumps have been reported in one family by the state Department of Health, prompting a reminder about being up-to-date on vaccinations and aware of the symptoms.

The Hunterdon County family traveled internationally and was diagnosed with the highly contagious virus upon their return. The family's destination and the town where they live were not disclosed.

A Camden County resident was diagnosed with measles in January.

AP/Townsquare Media illustration

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to fund New Jersey Transit with a billion-dollar tax hike on New Jersey businesses.

Now, Murphy is moving to fund road and bridge repair by dipping deeper into motorists' wallets.

Legislation will be introduced on Thursday that would hit drivers with another gas tax hike.

Sponsored by Assembly Transportation Committee Chairman Clinton Calabrese, D-Bergen, the legislation would revise the way the state funds the Transportation Trust Fund.

Canva

A New Jersey law designed to keep perverted teachers from landing jobs in other districts is insufficient and easily manipulated, according to a report from a state government agency.

In its report released on Tuesday, the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation says that both educators and school districts have been ignoring the state's "Pass the Trash" law that was enacted in 2018, meaning teachers who've been let go from one district for inappropriate behavior are easily finding another place to teach children within the state.

Devin Higgs (Essex County Prosecutor's Office)

A former police officer faces decades behind bars for hurting his son.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, a jury on Friday found 53-year-old Devin Higgs guilty on a number of charges that all stem from a hospital visit more than six years ago.

While employed as an East Orange cop, Higgs brought his 9-year-old son to the hospital to be treated for injuries on Feb. 15, 2018.

