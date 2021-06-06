NJ to experience partial solar eclipse with spectacular sunrise

New Jersey is about to experience an unforgettable sunrise this Thursday, June 10th, as a partial solar eclipse arrives across the country. The Jersey Shore is especially lucky as they get to experience the peak of the eclipse just after sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean.

Masashi Hara/David McNew, Getty Images

This particular eclipse, known as an annular solar eclipse, is when the Moon crosses between the Earth and Sun at a point when the Moon is furthest away from Earth, thus giving the appearance of a burning "ring of fire" in the sky for those in it's direct path.

Here's where to get Solar Eclipse viewing glasses in NJ (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Although New Jersey won't be able to see the total eclipse, we're still in for a pretty spectacular sunrise with what can be described as a burning crescent rising over the horizon. The only catch is, you'll have to get up very early to see it as sunrise this time of year in New Jersey occurs around 5:30am, with the eclipse peaking shortly after.

To catch the eclipsed sunrise over the Atlantic, check out these Jersey Shore locations (from north to south), along with sunrise and eclipse details curtesy of timeanddate.com.

Deer at Sandy Hook at the Gateway National Recreation Area (National Park Service)

Sandy Hook

Asbury Park (Patrick Calahan)

Asbury Park

Sunrise: 5:26am

Eclipse peak: 5:32am

Eclipse ends: 6:30am

Animation and eclipse details for Asbury Park - Click here

Point Pleasant Beach

Sunrise: 5:26am

Eclipse peak: 5:32am

Eclipse ends: 6:29am

Animation and eclipse details for Point Pleasant Beach - Click here

Water tower in Seaside Park (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

South Seaside Park

Sunrise: 5:27am

Eclipse peak: 5:31am

Eclipse ends: 6:29am

Animation and eclipse details for South Seaside Park - Click here

Beach Haven

Beach Haven

Sunrise: 5:29am

Eclipse peak: 5:32am

Eclipse ends: 6:29am

Animation and eclipse details for Beach Haven - Click here

AUDREY SCRIPP

Atlantic City

Sunrise: 5:30am

Eclipse peak: 5:33am

Eclipse ends: 6:28am

Animation and eclipse details for Atlantic City - Click here

Ocean City New Jersey (Bud McCormick)

Ocean City

Sunrise: 5:31am

Eclipse peak: 5:35am

Eclipse ends: 6:28am

Animation and eclipse details for Ocean City - Click here

WIldwoods sign (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

Wildwood

Sunrise: 5:33am

Eclipse peak: 5:36am

Eclipse end: 6:38am

Animation and eclipse details for Wildwood - Click here

Eclipse glasses (Edelman Planetarium)

Of course, we'll keep you up to date with the latest weather conditions from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow so you can plan your morning accordingly and make the most of this years partial solar eclipse across New Jersey.

Just remember to use eye protection when looking at the sun, and if you're unable to make it to the coast, don't sweat it, as this year's partial solar eclipse will be visible across the entire state. Stay safe, and happy viewing.

