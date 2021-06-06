NJ to experience partial solar eclipse with spectacular sunrise
New Jersey is about to experience an unforgettable sunrise this Thursday, June 10th, as a partial solar eclipse arrives across the country. The Jersey Shore is especially lucky as they get to experience the peak of the eclipse just after sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean.
This particular eclipse, known as an annular solar eclipse, is when the Moon crosses between the Earth and Sun at a point when the Moon is furthest away from Earth, thus giving the appearance of a burning "ring of fire" in the sky for those in it's direct path.
Although New Jersey won't be able to see the total eclipse, we're still in for a pretty spectacular sunrise with what can be described as a burning crescent rising over the horizon. The only catch is, you'll have to get up very early to see it as sunrise this time of year in New Jersey occurs around 5:30am, with the eclipse peaking shortly after.
To catch the eclipsed sunrise over the Atlantic, check out these Jersey Shore locations (from north to south), along with sunrise and eclipse details curtesy of timeanddate.com.
Sandy Hook
- Sunrise: 5:25am
- Eclipse peak: 5:32am
- Eclipse ends: 6:30am
- Animation & eclipse details for Sandy Hook - Click here
Asbury Park
- Sunrise: 5:26am
- Eclipse peak: 5:32am
- Eclipse ends: 6:30am
- Animation and eclipse details for Asbury Park - Click here
Point Pleasant Beach
- Sunrise: 5:26am
- Eclipse peak: 5:32am
- Eclipse ends: 6:29am
- Animation and eclipse details for Point Pleasant Beach - Click here
South Seaside Park
- Sunrise: 5:27am
- Eclipse peak: 5:31am
- Eclipse ends: 6:29am
- Animation and eclipse details for South Seaside Park - Click here
Beach Haven
- Sunrise: 5:29am
- Eclipse peak: 5:32am
- Eclipse ends: 6:29am
- Animation and eclipse details for Beach Haven - Click here
Atlantic City
- Sunrise: 5:30am
- Eclipse peak: 5:33am
- Eclipse ends: 6:28am
- Animation and eclipse details for Atlantic City - Click here
Ocean City
- Sunrise: 5:31am
- Eclipse peak: 5:35am
- Eclipse ends: 6:28am
- Animation and eclipse details for Ocean City - Click here
Wildwood
- Sunrise: 5:33am
- Eclipse peak: 5:36am
- Eclipse end: 6:38am
- Animation and eclipse details for Wildwood - Click here
Of course, we'll keep you up to date with the latest weather conditions from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow so you can plan your morning accordingly and make the most of this years partial solar eclipse across New Jersey.
Just remember to use eye protection when looking at the sun, and if you're unable to make it to the coast, don't sweat it, as this year's partial solar eclipse will be visible across the entire state. Stay safe, and happy viewing.